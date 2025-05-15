World

Driver held after hitting pedestrians near Beijing primary school, state-run outlet reports

By Reuters

Published

A Beijing street is shown on Jan. 28, 2025. (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.