Dozens are injured in a stampede at the massive Maha Kumbh festival in India

A woman injured in a stampede is helped into an ambulance by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)