ADVERTISEMENT

World

DOGE seeks access to highly sensitive taxpayer data at IRS

By CNN

Published

The Internal Revenue Service building in Washington in December 2024. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.