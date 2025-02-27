ADVERTISEMENT

World

DOGE access to U.S. intelligence secrets poses a national security threat, Democrats say

By The Associated Press

Published

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a protest in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.