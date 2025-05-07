World

DNA from cigarette packet links former California Army private to 1977 murder

By CNN

Published

Jeanette Ralston, right, and Willie Eugene Sims are seen in images provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.