ADVERTISEMENT

World

Disgraced Cardinal Becciu formally withdraws from participation in conclave to elect pope

By The Associated Press

Published

Mons. Angelo Becciu presides over an eucharistic liturgy, at the St. John in Latheran Basilica, in Rome, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File )


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.