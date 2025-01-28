ADVERTISEMENT

World

Deportation flights from the U.S. to Colombia resume after a diplomatic spat

By The Associated Press

Published

Colombian migrants deported from the United States wait inside El Dorado airport after arriving in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.