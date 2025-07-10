ADVERTISEMENT

World

Delta Air expects profit boost betting on capacity, cost controls

By Reuters

Published

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 is seen taking off on Jan. 20, 2011. (AP / Chris O'Meara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.