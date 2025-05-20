ADVERTISEMENT

World

Defeated Romania nationalist candidate asks court to annul elections

By AFP

Published

Presidential candidate George Simion speaks to media after polls closed for the second round of the country's presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Vadim Ghirda/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.