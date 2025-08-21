ADVERTISEMENT

World

Defamation case against Fox News highlights role of its hosts in promoting 2020 election falsehoods

By The Associated Press

Published

FOX Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo, right, arrives at the White House, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.