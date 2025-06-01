ADVERTISEMENT

World

Death toll reaches at least 200 in Nigerian town submerged in floods as rescue efforts halted

By The Associated Press

Published

A man searches the rubble in a flooded area after heavy rainfall in the market town of Mokwa, north-central Nigeria, Saturday May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Usman Salihu Mokwa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.