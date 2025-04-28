ADVERTISEMENT

World

Death toll in Iran port explosion rises to at least 46 killed, with over 1,000 injured

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, smoke rises in the sky on Sunday, April 27, 2025 after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.