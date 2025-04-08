ADVERTISEMENT

World

Death toll from North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 61

Published

Protesters light their mobile phones during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.