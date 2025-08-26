ADVERTISEMENT

World

Daily life on a remote Amazon island goes on despite diplomatic dispute

By The Associated Press

Published

Students board Salvador Mitidieri's boat in Tabatinga, Brazil, to commute to school in Santa Rosa, Peru, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)


















