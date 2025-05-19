ADVERTISEMENT

World

Couple on trial over staged cross burning in front of campaign sign for Black candidate

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo shows the Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse in Denver on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.