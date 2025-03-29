World

Connecticut woman accused of holding stepson captive for 20 years pleads not guilty, judge orders GPS monitoring

By CNN

Published

Kimberly Sullivan’s house is seen in Waterbury, Connecticut on March 18. (Laura Oliverio/CNN via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.