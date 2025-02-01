World

Congo says 773 dead in weeklong fighting as military tries to repel Rwanda-backed rebels

By The Associated Press

Published

Residents walk by charred vehicles in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.