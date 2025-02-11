ADVERTISEMENT

World

Comfort dog joins athletes on ice at Skating Club of Boston after members killed in plane crash

By CNN

Published

The Norwood Police Department's community resource dog spent some quality time on the ice last week with athletes at the Skating Club of Boston. (Norwood Police Department/WCVB via CNN Newsource) (Arif, Merieme)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.