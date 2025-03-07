World

Clashes in Syria's coastal region between government forces and Assad loyalists kill more than 70

By The Associated Press

Published

Reinforcement Syrian security forces deploy in Latakia, Syria, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)


















