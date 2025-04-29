ADVERTISEMENT

World

Chinese authorities say 22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in northern city of Liaoyang

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers build a scaffolding around the site of a restaurant fire in Liaoyang, northeastern China's Liaoning province on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.. (Xinhua via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.