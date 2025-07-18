ADVERTISEMENT

World

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines

By The Associated Press

Published

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard holds a Philippine and China flag during the arrival of a Chinese naval training ship, Qi Jiguang, for a goodwill visit at Manila's port, Philippines, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.