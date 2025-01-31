ADVERTISEMENT

World

Caribbean nation of St. Kitts launches investigation after 19 people found dead in drifting vessel

By The Associated Press

Published

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Micheal Drew addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.