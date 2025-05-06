ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cardinals enter seclusion ahead of secret conclave to elect new pope

By Reuters

Published

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives in the New Hall of the Synod at the Vatican, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the last time before the start of the conclave starting in the afternoon of Wenesday, May 7, when they will elect the successor of Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)


















