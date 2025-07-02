ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, Argentine friar held up by Pope Francis as model confessor, dies at 98

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Francis celebrates a mass Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 in Ajaccio on the first papal visit ever to the French island of Corsica. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.