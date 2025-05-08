Burn patients face excruciating recovery as medicines dwindle under Israeli blockade of Gaza

Iman Abu Shabab, 30, stands next to her seven-year-old son, Hamza, who lies in bed with third-degree burns caused when, frightened by an Israeli airstrike, he spilled a hot plate of rice and lentils on himself in the family's tent in southern Gaza last month, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)