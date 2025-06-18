ADVERTISEMENT

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro used intelligence agency to spy on judges, lawmakers and journalists, police say

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shows his cell phone during his Supreme Court trial as he and others face charges for an alleged coup plot to keep him in office after his 2022 election defeat, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.