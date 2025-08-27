World

Bolivian court orders the release of a prominent right-wing opposition leader

By The Associated Press

Published

Former governor of Santa Cruz Luis Fernando Camacho is escorted by police as he leaves a court hearing regarding the length of his pretrial detention stemming from the crisis over the 2019 ouster of former President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.