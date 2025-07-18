World

Blast at training facility kills 3 L.A. deputies in one of department’s worst losses of life

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies stand outside the Biscailuz Center Academy Training facility, where three deputies were killed during a training accident, on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.