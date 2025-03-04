ADVERTISEMENT

World

Bill to ban trans athletes from girls' and women’s sports teams fails to advance in U.S. Senate

By The Associated Press

Published

The Capitol, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.