ADVERTISEMENT

World

Biden warns that Trump administration ‘taking hatchet’ to Social Security

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Joe Biden speaks in Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.