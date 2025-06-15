World

Authorities start handing remains of Air India crash victims over to relatives

By The Associated Press

Published

Investigators come out after visiting Thursday's Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.