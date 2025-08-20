World

Authorities charge man suspected of planning attack in Germany, possibly targeting Israeli Embassy

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers stand by the Israeli embassy in Berlin, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.