ADVERTISEMENT

World

Australian says ‘wasn’t nice’ sitting with corpse on long-haul flight

By AFP

Published

A passenger aircraft, operated by Qatar Airways QCSC, taxis to the gate at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.