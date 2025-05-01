ADVERTISEMENT

World

Australian locals rescue great white shark stranded in shallow water

By The Associated Press

Published

In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.