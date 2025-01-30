World

Australian authorities foil possible antisemitic attack after finding trailer packed with explosives

By CNN

Updated

Published

Police chief David Hudson said the discover signaled a possible change from the type of antisemitic attacks recently seen in Sydney, including graffiti and arson. (Steven Saphore/AAP/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.