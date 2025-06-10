ADVERTISEMENT

World

At least four dead in wave of explosions outside police stations in southwest Colombia

By The Associated Press

Published

The body of Jose Carabali Galeano is covered in his living room, as his relatives look on, after a bomb exploded in Guachinte, Cauca Valley, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)


















