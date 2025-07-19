ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Astronomer says its CEO has been placed on leave after viral Coldplay video

By CNN

Updated

Published

Astronomer, the tech company that found itself launched into the public eye after its CEO was spotted on a Jumbotron video at a Coldplay concert earlier this week embracing an employee, issued a statement about the matter via LinkedIn. (@calebu2/TMX via CNN Newsource)


















