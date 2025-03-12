ADVERTISEMENT

World

Argentine football fans, protesters clash with police at pensions march

By AFP

Published

A soccer fan joins retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.