World

Argentina’s Milei rushed from campaign event as protesters throw rocks at car

By Reuters

Published

Police shield Argentine President Javier Milei and his sister, Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, from objects thrown at them by protesters amid a campaign rally ahead of legislative provincial elections in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.