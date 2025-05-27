ADVERTISEMENT

World

Argentina announces first peso-denominated debt sale in nearly a decade

By AFP

Published

A currency exchange house in Buenos Aires on April 14, after Javier Milei eased currency controls in Argentina. (Erica Canepa/Photographer: Erica Canepa/Bloom)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.