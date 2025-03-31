World

Apparent explosion, fire injures about a dozen in Detroit apartment building

By The Associated Press

Published

Detroit fire crews work on the scene after an apartment explosion, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Detroit. (Charles E. Ramirez/Detroit News via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.