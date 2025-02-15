ADVERTISEMENT

World

AP reporter and photographer barred from Air Force One over 'Gulf of Mexico' terminology dispute

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump, center, arrives on Marine One to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.