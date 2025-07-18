World

An explosion at a Los Angeles law enforcement training facility kills 3

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies stand outside the Biscailuz Center Academy Training facility, where three deputies were killed during a training accident, on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)


















