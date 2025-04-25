World

Americans linked to Congo coup attempt plead not guilty to U.S. criminal charges

By The Associated Press

Published

Christian Malanga, left, and Marcel Malanga can be seen wearing military-style uniforms in a photo posted to social media on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Dept. of Justice via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.