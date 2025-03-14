ADVERTISEMENT

World

American who snatched a baby wombat from its mother leaves Australia

By The Associated Press

Published

A Wild live carer holds a baby wombat during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.