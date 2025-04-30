ADVERTISEMENT

World

American teenager Maya Merhige withstood thousands of jellyfish stings during a 14-hour swim across the Cook Strait

By CNN

Published

Maya Merhige recently completed a 14-hour swim across the 13.67-mile Cook Strait in New Zealand. (Chris Merhige for Swim Across America via CNN Newsource)


















