ADVERTISEMENT

World

At least 28 are hurt as driver plows into a demonstration in Germany

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Emergency services attend the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.