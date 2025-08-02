World

A Tunisian musician was detained in LA after living in US for a decade. His doctor wife speaks out

By The Associated Press

Published

Dr. Wafaa Alrashid, centre, whose husband, Rami Othmane, a Tunisian musician, is detained at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, holds a sign during a rally outside the facility in Los Angeles Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.