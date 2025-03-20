World

A Texas robotics company gets approval to search for MH370 in a new part of the Indian Ocean

By The Associated Press

Published

A Malaysian boy wipes his tears during a special prayer for the ill fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 at a church in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul,File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.