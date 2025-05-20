ADVERTISEMENT

World

A second man is charged over fires at properties linked to U.K. Prime Minister

By The Associated Press

Published

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a security roundtable meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.